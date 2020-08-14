Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,779,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,818,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $82,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research upped their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Shares of WHR opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

