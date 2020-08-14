Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,426 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

RHI stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

