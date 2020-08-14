NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116,619 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Uber Technologies by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 149,250 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,651.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.72) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $5,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.