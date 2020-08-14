NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 1,501 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $657,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.1% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.9% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. China International Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,022.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,397.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

