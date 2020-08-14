M&T Bank Corp Makes New $214,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $757,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE HWM opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.