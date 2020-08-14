Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases Shares of 86 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 86 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,022.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,397.92. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

