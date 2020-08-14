Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by DC Investments Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,523.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.6% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,022.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,397.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,664 Shares of CarMax, Inc
ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,664 Shares of CarMax, Inc
ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 7,656 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.
ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 7,656 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.
ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in ABIOMED, Inc.
ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in ABIOMED, Inc.
ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Trimmed by General American Investors Co. Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Trimmed by General American Investors Co. Inc.
Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited
Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report