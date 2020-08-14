UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,394 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of UMB Financial worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in UMB Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 809,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,204,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other UMB Financial news, CFO Ram Shankar purchased 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,506 shares of company stock worth $73,769 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.