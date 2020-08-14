Brooktree Capital Management Sells 42 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,022.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,397.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,583.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

