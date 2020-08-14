NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $201,000 in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,389,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 73,439 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 676,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 67,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

