Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Position Increased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VNTR shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Venator Materials stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $212.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Venator Materials PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.