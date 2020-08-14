Norman Gennaro Sells 1,000 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $86,660.00.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $93,300.00.

ZEN opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 7.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Zendesk by 37.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

