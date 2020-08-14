Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 62.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 419,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 101,539 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 557,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 211,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,106,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $463.29 million, a P/E ratio of 91.40 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $99,663.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,666 shares in the company, valued at $99,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

