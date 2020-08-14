Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $938.75 million, a PE ratio of 225.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $126,853.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $121,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $796,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,266 shares of company stock worth $2,495,230. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.