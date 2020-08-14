Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $251.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.55. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

