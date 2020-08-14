Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 949,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 279,227 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,926,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 78.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 94.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,162,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

NYSE CADE opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $175,551. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.