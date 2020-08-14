Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of ALTG opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

