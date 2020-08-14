Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,494,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 253,789 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Constellium by 34.6% during the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,363,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after buying an additional 1,636,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Constellium NV has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

