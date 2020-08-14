Samuel Zales Sells 8,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CarGurus by 941.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 900.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

