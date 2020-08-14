Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 105.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

In related news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $359,488.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

