1,718 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at $692,512.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $142.93 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $159.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 246.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

