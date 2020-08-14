Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,364 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4,835.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $251,893,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700,296 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 47.9% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,943,936 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,842 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 123,790 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $15.32 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.22, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

