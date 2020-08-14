Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $226,000 in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,044,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $976.40 million, a P/E ratio of 601.70 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

