Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,467,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after purchasing an additional 950,507 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,827,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 557,773 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,806,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,664,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. BofA Securities cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.