Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,973,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301,194 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,737,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,909 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 522,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gerdau SA has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

