Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 21,406 Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,406 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBS. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

NYSE RBS opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

