Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $171,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.21. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 26.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on KW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

