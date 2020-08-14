Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $104,000 in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,959,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,340 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,627,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 495,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 708,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Shares of TEF opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Telefonica S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cfra raised shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.