Profund Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 156,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 15,700 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $588,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,058 shares of company stock worth $16,142,239. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

