Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 317.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEG. Oddo Bhf downgraded AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AEGON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE AEG opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. AEGON has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

