Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 3,136 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 37,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 334,062 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 14.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.46 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

