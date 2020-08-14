Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1,927.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,259,000 after buying an additional 102,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after buying an additional 93,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,143,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,265,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 25.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 412,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,412,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,155 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.27. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.