NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 117.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 1,236.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 227.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Comerica stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

