Comerica Bank Buys 4,580 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of American Campus Communities worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.