Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,251,717 shares of company stock worth $281,447,061 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $122.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

