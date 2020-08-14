Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 186,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.81.

NYSE SKT opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $631.86 million, a P/E ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

