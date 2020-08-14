Sigma Planning Corp Takes $92,000 Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,819.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 148,544 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 57,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 3,136 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc.
Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 3,136 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc.
ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Westrock Co
ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Westrock Co
Fortive Corp Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC
Fortive Corp Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC
Exponent, Inc. Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
Exponent, Inc. Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Stake in Comerica Incorporated
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Stake in Comerica Incorporated
New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report