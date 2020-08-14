Sigma Planning Corp Takes $92,000 Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,819.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 148,544 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 57,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

