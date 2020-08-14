Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth $67,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Sabre stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.