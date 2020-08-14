Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 183,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 43,609 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 64.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

GNW opened at $2.51 on Friday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

