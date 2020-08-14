OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.24% of OFS Capital worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth $689,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in OFS Capital by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OFS. TheStreet lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

OFS stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. OFS Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

OFS Capital Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.