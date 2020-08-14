Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $859,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $76,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

