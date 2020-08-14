Raymond James & Associates Purchases 13,794 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UGI were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 20.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 5.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UGI by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 10.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in UGI by 4.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. UGI Corp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.