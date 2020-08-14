Sigma Planning Corp Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,329 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FireEye were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 34.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $190,145,000 after buying an additional 4,599,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FireEye by 77.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,084,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $63,413,000 after buying an additional 402,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. FireEye Inc has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.16.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FEYE. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.