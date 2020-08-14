UBS Group AG Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 32.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BLE stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.