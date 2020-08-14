UBS Group AG Acquires 36,013 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 295.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Avalara worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,988,000 after purchasing an additional 986,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,156,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avalara by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 384,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avalara by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,143,000 after buying an additional 97,951 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVLR opened at $120.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $144.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Avalara’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $99,526.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marion R. Foote sold 5,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $587,891.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,844 shares in the company, valued at $53,669,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,008 shares of company stock worth $25,028,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

