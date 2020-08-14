UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 43.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NIE opened at $24.47 on Friday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

In related news, insider Douglas Forsyth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

