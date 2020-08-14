Raymond James & Associates Sells 932 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Lindsay worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN opened at $107.75 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $111.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

