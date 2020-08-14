Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 10,779 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the first quarter valued at $9,242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 536,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 422,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 58.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 810,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 299,735 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

