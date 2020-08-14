M&T Bank Corp Buys New Stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $9,498,887.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond J. Lane sold 59,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $7,827,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,506 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,387 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYND. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $172.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,547.88 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.84.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.