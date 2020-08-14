Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 766.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 41.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 94,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,851,000 after buying an additional 1,345,890 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

